No case of new Omicron sub-variants reported in Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said there is no need to worry about new Omicron sub-variants, as they have not been reported in the state. All necessary precautionary and preventive measures are being taken by the administration, especially in the border districts, said the Minister, who also advised people to take the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the earliest.

"There is no worry as such, as other than in Maharashtra, where one case has been reported, the new variants have not been identified in the state. There is no need for worry, but we are cautious," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the state government has already issued guidelines; instructions and details have been shared with administrations in the border districts, and accordingly precautionary measures are being taken.

With the festive season as well as the reporting of new Omicron sub-variants such as BQ.1, BA.2.3.20, and XBB in the country, the state's health department has issued a Covid advisory to the public.

It also asks people with symptoms like fever, cough, cold, sore throat, and breathing difficulty to compulsorily get tested and isolate themselves until they receive the results, and those with breathing difficulty should urgently seek medical care, preferably in a hospital, among others. A

sked whether wearing of face masks will once again be made compulsory, he said, "we have not reached such a situation, but things are being studied and analysed. It will also be discussed with the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid."

"There is no need for worry, but my advice to the people is to take a preventive third dose of vaccination at the earliest," he added. Sudhakar on Thursday held a Mysuru divisional-level review meeting of the departments of Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education with district health officers and programme officers here.