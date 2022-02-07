No change in SSLC exam schedule: B C Nagesh

No change in SSLC exam schedule, says B C Nagesh

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 07 2022, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 04:40 ist
Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH Photo

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the annual SSLC exams will be held as scheduled in the state.

He was speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagar on Sunday. ''Several states had to close the schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But such a situation did not arise in Karnataka. Around 99% of the schools remained open even during the pandemic. The attendance of the students is also good. Hence, the exams will be held as per the schedule.''

