No change of guard in state, BSY to complete term: BJP

A senior BJP functionary on Wednesday clarified that the party leadership was in no mood to replace B S Yediyurappa as chief minister.

The party is “in no mood to change the Lingayat leader now,” he said.

The clarification comes amid a debate over possible change of guard in Karnataka after the BJP top brass junked the candidates recommended by the state core committee meeting attended by Yediyurappa for the Rajya Sabha polls.

“Yediyurappa is an unquestionable leader for the party in Karnataka. He brought the party to power and he will complete his term as CM. There is no question of disturbing him,” a senior leader said.

“Moreover, the CM effectively handled the Covid-19 crisis and received appreciation from everybody. Even at 77 years, he is working tirelessly,” said the leader.

The leader said that the selection of Rajya Sabha seats was a different issue.

The state core committee headed by state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel had recommended five names.

However, sources said, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda rejected the names and asked the state unit to send a new list comprising only party workers.

Then the state unit recommended three names - Eranna Kadadi, Lingaraj Patil and Surana.

After coming to know that both Kadadi and Patil belong to Panchamasali Lingayat sect, the high command sought one more name. Then the state unit recommended Ashok Gasti from Raichur. The nominations of Kadadi and Gasti were approved.

The BJP top brass also told the state leaders not to field third candidate and make things tough for H D Deve Gowda. The party did not want to send a wrong message to the Vokkaliga community to which Gowda belongs.

“By selecting ordinary workers, the party gave recognition to those who worked for the organisation. Even Yediyurappa is happy about it,” said the leader.

However, the leader said the party will give the state unit full freedom to select candidates for seven Legislative Council seats going to polls on June 29.