No clarity on waiving loans of farmers who died of Covid

The Covid pandemic has not only impacted the urbanites but has also equally affected the rural population as more than 10,000 farmers have died due to the virus infection.

According to the data tabled by the cooperation department in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, a total of 10,437 farmers, who had availed of loans from various cooperative societies and banks, have died due to the Covid infection.

Highlighting the plight of the families of the deceased farmers, BJP MLC P M Muniraju Gowda sought the intervention of the government.

Replying to the subject, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said, “The loan amount is about Rs 91.97 crore and currently, no orders have been issued by the government to waive off the loan.”

However, the minister clarified that the date for repayment of the loan has been extended and each such family has received Rs 50,000 from the central government and Rs 1 lakh from the state government.

Check out the latest videos from DH: