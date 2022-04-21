No Covid-positive students register for II PU exams in Karnataka

No Covid-positive students have registered for the II PUC exams which start on Friday.

Although the Department of Pre-University Education has made arrangements for Covid-positive students to take the exam in separate rooms, no such pupils have registered so far.

While it is not mandatory to carry vaccination certificate to take the exam, all other Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing, will be followed during the process, said a senior official from the department.

As many as 6,84,255 students are to take the exam at 1,076 centres across the state.

Watch latest videos by DH here: