No Covid protocol in Home Minister's office? 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday struggled to explain the hundreds of visitors who attended the inaugural puja of his office in Vikas Soudha on Friday, disregarding Covid-19 protocols.

"Those coming to my chamber must be wearing a mask. I also have a sanitiser here. But, you know, sometimes it happens. We get to know how many have come only after they've entered. There were about 100 people; they were coming and going. Rules were followed," he said.