No Covid protocol in Home Minister's office? 

No Covid protocol in Home Minister's office? 

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 13 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 01:57 ist
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday struggled to explain the hundreds of visitors who attended the inaugural puja of his office in Vikas Soudha on Friday, disregarding Covid-19 protocols.

"Those coming to my chamber must be wearing a mask. I also have a sanitiser here. But, you know, sometimes it happens. We get to know how many have come only after they've entered. There were about 100 people; they were coming and going. Rules were followed," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

araga jnanendra
Karnataka
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Centuries-old idols found in Odisha village

Centuries-old idols found in Odisha village

Why is CPI(M) celebrating Independence Day this year?

Why is CPI(M) celebrating Independence Day this year?

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

 