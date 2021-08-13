No Covid protocol in Home Minister's office? 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday struggled to explain the hundreds of visitors who attended the inaugural puja of his office in Vikas Soudha on Friday, disregarding Covid-19 protocols.
"Those coming to my chamber must be wearing a mask. I also have a sanitiser here. But, you know, sometimes it happens. We get to know how many have come only after they've entered. There were about 100 people; they were coming and going. Rules were followed," he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Centuries-old idols found in Odisha village
Why is CPI(M) celebrating Independence Day this year?
Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces
Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting
The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth
Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy
'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes
Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban