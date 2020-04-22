No decision on cancelling SSLC exams: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the state government has not taken any decision to cancel the SSLC examinations this year.

The minister interacted with SSLC students at the Siddaganga Mutt in the city on Thursday. He replied to their questions.

In reply to the question: "Rumours that all students will be passed without conducting examinations are being spread. We need clarification on that," raised by a student, he asked the students: "Do you want exams or not. Do you want to pass SSLC without exams?". To this question, all students chorused said that they want exams.

When the minister asked them why they want exams, a student stood up and said: "We have studied hard for the exam for the whole year. We want our efforts to bear fruit. We don't want people to make fun of us calling us 'Corona pass', the student remarked. The minister asked students to be aware of rumour mongers.