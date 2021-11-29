‘No decision on closing schools yet’

Amid the Omicron variant scare and the parents' concerns, Education Minister B C Nagesh on Monday said that the state government has not taken any decision on closing schools.

"As of now the situation is not alarming. Parents need not worry. We will wait and watch. If the situation demands, the government will take an appropriate decision based on the inputs from the Technical Advisory Committee," he told reporters here.

"There are over 48,000 primary and high schools (government) in the state. So far, no government school has reported cases. Education and the health of children are equally important. The department is in constant touch with the DDPIs and we are sharing reports from the districts with the TAC, the minister added.