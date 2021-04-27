'No decision to cut Karnataka govt employees' wages' 

The Karnataka government has no plans of cutting the wages of government employees. While there have been speculations on social media on Monday that the government is planning to withhold one month's salary of all government employees, this is far from true, according to the Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

Responding to rumours that were afloat on social media, association president CS Shadakshari said as per practice, the state government usually consults the employees association before taking such decisions.

"There have been no such discussions until now. Hence, this is just a rumour. The association requests the employees not to pay heed to it," an official statement from the association read.