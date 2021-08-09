No difference in BJP over new Cabinet, says CM Bommai

No difference in BJP over new Cabinet, says CM Bommai

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Aug 09 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 14:49 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that there is no difference among the party leaders in connection with the Cabinet expansion.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he will speak to KR MLA S A Ramadass, who was denied a minister post.

The ministers and the MLAs are cooperative and they work for the state, he said.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
BJP
S A Ramadass

