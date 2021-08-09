No difference in BJP over new Cabinet, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that there is no difference among the party leaders in connection with the Cabinet expansion.
Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he will speak to KR MLA S A Ramadass, who was denied a minister post.
The ministers and the MLAs are cooperative and they work for the state, he said.
