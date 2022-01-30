No fee hike for UG medical, dental seats this year

The state government on Sunday announced that there will not be any fee hike for undergraduate medical and dental courses this academic year.

Ahead of the NEET counselling, there were rumours that the government was mulling revision of fee for undergraduate medical and dental courses after intense pressure from the management of private medical colleges.

The department of medical education has forwarded the fee structure for the current academic year to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) which published the same on its website on Sunday.

As per the announcement, there will be no change in fee structure for the government quota MBBS seats at private medical colleges. The fee will remain same at the government medical colleges also. Currently, students pay Rs 1,28,746 per year for government quota MBBS seat at a private medical college and Rs 59,800 per year at the government medical college. Further, the fee for dental courses would be Rs 83,356 per year for government quota seats in private dental colleges.

Previously, the management of private medical and dental colleges had demanded the state government to increase the fee by 30 per cent. However, the state government has been successful in convincing the management to stick to the same fee structure as last year. The KEA has also commenced the first round of counselling for medical, dental and Ayush courses through UG-NEET 2021 from 29th January and the process will end on 7 February.

