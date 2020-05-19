No-garbage survey: Mysuru among 6 cities with 5-star rating

Six cities including Mysuru have bagged five star rating in the garbage-free cities survey in the country.

Ambikapur from Chhattisgarh, Rajkot, Surat from Gujarat, Indore from Madhya Pradesh and Navi Mumbai from Maharashtra are the other cities.

Announcing the results of national level star rating of garbage free cities survey, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep K Puri told mediapersons that “six cities were rated 5 star, 65 cities 3 star and 70 cities 1 star. The assessment was made for the year 2019-2020, taking into account effective handling of solid waste management.

Except Mysuru, none other cities from Karnataka were able to bag star rating. Maharashtra, apart from securing five star for Navi Mumbai, also bagged highest number of 3 star ratings for 34 cities and single star rating for 41 urban local bodies, highlighting the state’s progress in managing garbage.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry launched the star rating protocol in January 2018, aimed at institutionalising a mechanism for cities to achieve garbage free status and to motivate them to achieve higher degree of cleanliness.

The rating was given to cities based on their effective steps in solid waste management which includes cleanliness of drains & water bodies, plastic waste management, managing construction & demolition waste, door to door collection, segregation of garbage, collection of user fee and scientific landfills, said Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga

Shankar Mishra.

A total 1,435 cities applied for star rating. Feedback from 1.19 crore citizens and over 10 lakh geo-tagged pictures were collected and 5175 solid waste processing plants were visited by 1210 field assessors, he said.