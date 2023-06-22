No garlands, bouquets for Karnataka Health dept events: Circular

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare has issued a circular asking officials to not use garlands or bouquets in any event organised by its departments. They can, instead, gift
books.
The direction applies to the Health Department, AYUSH, Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd and others. It is also intended for the public, who are organising events linked to the Health Department.
