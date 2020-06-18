No general transfers this year, says govt

Karnataka has decided not to take up general transfers of its employees this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An order issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Thursday stated that transfers will be done only in 'rare' cases approved by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

General transfers are done usually in the months of May and June. "In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and as an economy measure as well as to ensure Covid-related works are not affected, the general transfers for 2020-21 will not be done...," the DPAR said.

According to rules, the cap on the transfer of government employees is 4%. That is, the number of employees being transferred should not be more than 4% of the total number of employees in service.