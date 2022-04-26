No govt engg college in Karnataka has NBA certification

No government engineering college in Karnataka has NBA certification

While the student-faculty ratio should be 1:15, the government colleges do not even have permanent staff

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 01:50 ist
VTU Vice Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa. Credit: DH File Photo

No government engineering college in Karnataka has been able to get a National Board of Accreditation (NBA) certification, which the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has mandated for all engineering colleges. 

The shortage of teachers is the main hurdle that all the 14 government engineering colleges in the state face while applying for the NBA certification.

While the student-faculty ratio should be 1:15, the government colleges do not even have permanent staff. 

“A majority of colleges are run by guest lecturers and we are not even eligible to apply for the NBA,” said the principal of a government engineering college. 

Data from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) show that out of the 229 sanctioned ‘A’ category posts, 120 are vacant in government engineering colleges. Similarly, 182 of the 417 sanctioned ‘B’ category posts are vacant. 

The NBA certification is considered prestigious. It not only helps colleges get autonomy but it is also one of the main criteria for engineering colleges to get the TEQIP (Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme) grant from the Union government. 

Prof Karisiddappa, vice-chancellor, VTU, told DH: “It’s mandatory for every engineering college to get NBA for at least three programmes or an ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.”  

The Higher Education Department says its Super 30 programme that aims to improve infrastructure in engineering colleges will help get the NBA certification. 

Colleges have time until 2024 to get the NBA as the AICTE has extended the deadline.

