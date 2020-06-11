No grant-in-aid to education institutions in 2020-21

The state government will not provide grant-in-aid status to any of the education institutions for 2020-21 academic year.

In an order issued the government said that, "Considering the financial crisis the state is undergoing it has decided not to give grant-in-aid facility to any of the education institutions in the state for 2020-21 academic year."

Further, it has also mentioned that the institutions which have already got the status, are not allowed to fill any of the vacancy under the grant-in-aid until further notification from the government.