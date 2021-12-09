No hasty decision on Covid curbs as there’s no need for panic, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government will take a call on restrictions for Christmas and New Year celebrations in a week’s time, specifying that the Covid-19 situation is under control for now.

Bommai was speaking after chairing a meeting of his Cabinet, where Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee chief Dr MK Sudarshan was invited for a briefing on the pandemic situation in Karnataka.

“We were given details on the current status and on the Omicron variant. Looking at the positivity rate at present, there’s no need to panic. Still, we have been advised to take precautions,” Bommai said.

“Measures such as night curfew ahead of Christmas and New Year, we will wait for a week and decide based on how the situation evolves. We don’t want to make any hasty decisions,” Bommai said.

Much of the government’s focus remains on Covid-19 clusters in educational institutions and hostels.

“Special guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOP) for cluster management and hostels will be issued soon,” Bommai said. Steps to reduce visitors, regular sanitisation of the premises, ensuring double-dose vaccination for hotel canteen staff and preparing isolation rooms are required, he added.

At the Cabinet meeting, Bommai said several ministers suggested a special vaccination drive like the one that was done in May-June this year. “Based on this, a special drive will be carried out in the coming days," he said.

A strict vigil will continue in border areas of the state. "Restrictions for students from Kerala, such as double dose vaccines or RT-PCR tests after arriving in Karnataka will remain," he said.

