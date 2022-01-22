No hasty decision will be taken on tariff hikes, assures Karnataka CM Bommai

With citizens staring at a hike in milk prices, water and power bills, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the government will not make any “hasty” decision when it comes to revising tariffs.

“No decision has been taken. These things are common in administration. We will make a decision after considering all aspects. We won’t make any hasty decisions,” Bommai told reporters.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has sought to hike milk prices by Rs 3 per litre. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has sought to hike power bills by Rs 1.58 per unit. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), too, has asked for a hike in water charges.

Earlier this week, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said that an upward revision in power tariff is “inevitable”.

The plans to hike utility bills received flak from Congress. “Life is already difficult because of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially those who live on small earnings. There should not be a hike in power or water tariffs,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said the government should first take steps to increase citizens' income. “Once people have enough income, the government can hike bills.”

