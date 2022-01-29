No Hindu Rashtra if Hindus, Muslims and Christians fight: Ram Madhav

The core idea of Hinduism is pluralism and there can be no 'Hindu Rashtra' if Hindus, Muslims and Christians fight among each other, RSS National Executive Member Ram Madhav said on Saturday.

Madhav was speaking at an event organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Swami Vivekananda's Message in Nation Building.

Answering a question from the audience on whether India can be declared a 'Hindu Rashtra', Madhav said, "'Hindu Rashtra' is not something to be declared. The idea of 'Hindu Rashtra' is a sentiment. Hinduism does not need a country as we believe in the philosophy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'. We have always been secular and the idea of Hinduism is that there is space for everyone in this country."

Speaking on the idea of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Madhav said that self-sustenance did not mean closing the doors for everyone from outside. The country needs to accept people from outside and allow for development, he said.

Further, he pointed out a need for India to aggressively focus on employment generation. "We need to focus on grassroots prosperity. We need to modernise and run with the times. India needs to encourage entrepreneurs," he said.

He also noted that the nature of employment is changing and there is a need to find jobs where humans and technology can coexist. That said, India also needs to focus on newer technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics and space technology, where the country lags behind, he pointed out.

Responding to a question on privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), he felt there is a need for it. "Post Independence, the government started PSUs as the private industry was not strong. Today, except for critical areas such as nuclear and defence technology which will remain with the government, the country can benefit from privatisation," he said.

