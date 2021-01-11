No idea whether Davangere will be represented in Karnataka cabinet: B A Basavaraju

Karnataka's Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraju reaffirmed the government's cabinet reshuffle plans and said that "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa himself stated that he would accommodate legislators who embraced BJP by quitting Congress and JD(S) to help the party to form the government in the cabinet. So, they are likely to be part of the cabinet and there is no second thought."

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the ongoing development work under the smart city mission, here on Monday, he said he has no idea whether Davangere district would get representation in the state cabinet or not.

Akrama-Sakrama scheme

B A Basavaraju said the department has decided to regularise the houses constructed on around 65,000 revenue sites in the district under Akrama-Sakrama scheme. The survey of illegal buildings constructed on revenue sites in urban areas is in progress.

He held meetings with the officials concerned in this regard and the illegal buildings would be regularised without fail.

He said of the sanctioned Rs 600 crore, Rs 300 crore has been spent so far for the execution of development works under the smart city mission. He has already submitted a memorandum to the government seeking grants for the rejuvenation of the district general hospital in Davangere city. The renovation would prove beneficial to poor patients.

Flood damages

Referring to the damage caused by untimely rains, he said as many as 18 houses and crops grown on 50 acres of land in the district were damaged. The government would provide compensation to the victims. He also made it clear that the government would not give compensation to the owners of brick manufacturing plants in Harihar who suffered losses due to rains.

He said he has directed the officials concerned to expedite on-going development works under the smart city mission. The government has sanctioned Rs 125 crore for the implementation of development works under Nagarothana scheme. He said he directed the authorities concerned to conduct a cleanliness drive in two wards every week without fail.

New KSRTC bus terminal

He said Deputy Chief minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi would inaugurate the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the new KSRTC bus terminal in Davangere on January 18. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 120 crore.