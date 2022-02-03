No information about Cabinet expansion, says Somashekar

No information about Cabinet expansion, says Somashekar

Somashekar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was supreme and it was left to him

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 03 2022, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 03:52 ist
S T Somasekhar. Credit: DH File Photo

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that he had no information about the Cabinet expansion.

He was speaking to reporters, here, on Thursday. Somashekar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was supreme and it was left to him, whether to expand or reshuffle the Cabinet. ‘’We have no role to play in it,’’ he said.

Somashekar denied the allegation of a few MLAs, that the ministers were not attending to phone calls. ‘’We might not attend the calls during an emergency or during meetings. But, our personal secretaries will attend to them. None of the ministers have neglected the MLAs,’’ he said.

The minister criticised Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for his comments that a few BJP MLAs would join the Congress. Somashekar said that one by one Congress leaders were coming out of their party. Let him correct his party first, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cabinet Reshuffle
Karnataka News
S T Somashekhar
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

 