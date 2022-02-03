No information about Cabinet expansion, says Somashekar

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that he had no information about the Cabinet expansion.

He was speaking to reporters, here, on Thursday. Somashekar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was supreme and it was left to him, whether to expand or reshuffle the Cabinet. ‘’We have no role to play in it,’’ he said.

Somashekar denied the allegation of a few MLAs, that the ministers were not attending to phone calls. ‘’We might not attend the calls during an emergency or during meetings. But, our personal secretaries will attend to them. None of the ministers have neglected the MLAs,’’ he said.

The minister criticised Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for his comments that a few BJP MLAs would join the Congress. Somashekar said that one by one Congress leaders were coming out of their party. Let him correct his party first, he added.

