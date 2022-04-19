No innocents are arrested in Hubbali incident: Bommai

The CM visited Sringeri Sharadamba Temple and sought the blessings of Sringeri Mutt seer Bharati Theertha Swami

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 18:25 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that no innocents have been arrested in connection with violent incidents in Old Hubballi . All the arrests were made based on the available evidence.

He was speaking to mediapersons on his arrival to Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Bommai hints at recovering losses from culprits of Hubballi violence

To a query on allegations that the CM failed to take strict action and following soft corner, he sought to know when there was a soft corner towards any incidents. “Soon after the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil, an FIR was been registered and investigation is in progress. Strict actions were taken in connection with the incidents in Shivamogga, Hubbali, Dharwad and also in Bengaluru. There was no delay on the government's part in taking action.”

“When the investigations are in progress, it is not right to speak on it,” he added.

The CM visited Sringeri Sharadamba Temple and sought the blessings of Sringeri Mutt seer Bharati Theertha Swami. 

