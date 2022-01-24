No link between Mekedatu padayatra & Covid spike: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday clarified that Mekedatu padayatra led by Congress had no link with the spike in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka.

"They are saying something just to say something politically. Did Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka, and others get Covid due to our padayatra?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah also said the weekend curfew to curb the Covid-19 spread was not needed since night curfew was already in place, adding that it looks like the weekend curfew was aimed at stopping Mekedatu padayatra.

Weekend curfew troubles poor people, daily wagers, unorganised sector workers, among others. Siddaramaiah also said he has not yet received the notice about the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over water disputes

The party has proposals to take padayatra on issues like Mahadayi, Article 371(j) for the Kalyana Karnataka region, and Upper Krishna Project (UKP), Siddaramaiah said.

Many such proposals are before the party. Let the Mekedatu issue end first, we would discuss and take decisions about other issues, he noted.

The Congress leader also said: In Hubballi, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had displayed erstwhile Goa chief minister's letter and said Mahadayi water would be brought in a month, he said he would give it in writing in blood.

BJP never does what it says, Siddaramaiah said.

