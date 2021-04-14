No lockdown in Karnataka even after by-polls: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that there is no proposal before the State government to enforce lockdown in Karnataka after April 17 (the day voting for by-polls complete).

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he said there is no necessity for lockdown in the state in spite of rising cases of Covid-19. “Lockdown is not the only solution for containing Covid-19 cases. Following of guidelines issued by the Union government will help in containing the cases,” he said and added that people should take Covid-19 cases seriously.

Reacting to the indefinite strike by the State road transport corporation employees, Joshi said the State government is willing to talk to the protesting employees. He asked the protesting staff to immediately return to work as their boycott of work is causing inconvenience and hardship to the people.

False hope

Congress candidate for Belagavi Lok Sabha by-polls Satish Jarkiholi is under the false hope of winning the seat. Rebutting the charges of Satish that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is making repeated visits to Belagavi as the party is facing defeat, Joshi said the chief minister has visited the district only twice and he has been campaigning in all the three seats where polls are being held. “As a popular leader and head of State government, Yediyurappa is supporting BJP candidate,” he said.