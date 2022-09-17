No more KPS schools for now: B C Nagesh

The state government will not set up new Karnataka Public Schools or English medium schools before filling up vacancies in such schools already functioning.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh told reporters here on Saturday that around 276 KPS lack English-medium teachers. "Starting new KPS or English medium schools without recruiting teachers for the existing schools won't serve any purpose as the move will create staff shortage," he said. The minister added that recruitment would commence soon.

He denied reports that Anganwadi centres would be merged with the Department of School Education and Literacy.