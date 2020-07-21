No more lockdown in Bengaluru or anywhere in Karnataka, announces CM B S Yediyurappa

As the lockdown in Bengaluru came to an end on Tuesday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa clarified that the government will not be extending the lockdown either in Bengaluru or anywhere in the state.

Addressing people of the state though a video on social media, Yediyurappa said going forward, lockdown was not a solution. "From tomorrow, there is no lockdown in Bengaluru. There will be no lockdown anywhere in the state from now on. People need to get back to their livelihoods. The state has to think of rejuvenation of the economy too," he said. However, strict regulation of containment zones will continue. While people can get back to business from Wednesday, the Chief Minister requested everyone to ensure social distancing in public and wear masks. Strict action will be initiated against those violating these norms, he added.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

He had a word of caution for senior citizens too. "Don't come out of the house. All senior citizens should be extra vigilant." He also sought sensitivity from the public towards to those infected by the virus. "Please do not panic and please do not attempt suicide. About 98 per cent of those affected have recovered," he urged.

As for delay in reports, the government would ensure that the reports are available to the patient within 24 hours, he assured. All private hospitals have given assurance to give 50 percent of beds for Covid treatment, which bolstered the government's measures, according to Yediyurappa.

Speaking specifically about Bengaluru, Ydiyurappa attributed the sudden spike in cases to people from several other states who had travelled to the city. To deal with the cases here, as many as 11,230 beds have been made available in the city. Of these, 741 beds are in government hospitals, 819 in government medical colleges, 4836 beds in private hospitals and 2624 beds in Covid care centres. There is a centalised system for bed allotment and a real tine dashboard will help track the availability, he said.

"I am also in touch with officials in all the districts where there has been rising number of cases, to help them put in place all necessary measure in mitigating the pandemic," the Chief Minister added.

Amidst allegations about corruption in procuring equipment for Covid treatment, Yediyurappa reiterated that there was no misappropriation of funds. "I request opposition leaders to ask for any information they need. We will provide everything," he said, requesting support from the opposition parties in tackling the crisis.

There is also some misconception that the beds used for Covid treatment will be reused for other purposes. "This is not the case. The government will ensure that these beds are disposed of in an appropriate manner. Only the cots will be reused," Yediyurappa clarified.