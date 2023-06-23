No more new universities in Karnataka says Higher Education minister

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar has expressed unhappiness over the previous BJP government sanctioning at least seven new universities just a few weeks before the end of its tenure.

Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru on Friday, Sudhakar said it had become big trouble to provide funds to the newly sanctioned universities.

The previous BJP government declared postgraduate centres at Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Koppal, Haveri, Bidar and Bagalkot as universities and provided funds of Rs 2 crore each.

"But is it possible to develop universities having such inadequate funding? They even announced University status to University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering to develop it in line with the Indian Institute of Technology, but not allocated funds for that," Sudhakar said.

Giving an example of the poor administrative condition of these newly started universities, the minister mentioned about one vice chancellor, who wants a new car. "One of the vice chancellors is demanding the department to buy or allocate funds for the university to buy a new car, as he is traveling in a rented one," Sudhakar added.

The minister, however, assured that the department of Higher Education has submitted request seeking funds for these newly set up universities in the state budget.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar stated that he is not in favour of setting up of any more new public universities in the state. "Setting of one university for 40-50 colleges is of no use academically. Instead of opening such universities we should give priority to research, filling up of teaching and non teaching posts vacant at the existing universities," he said.