No more night curfew in Karnataka from tonight

No more night curfew in Karnataka from tonight

Besides, the government also permitted horse racing activities to resume

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS,
  • Nov 05 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 14:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Putting an end to speculations on the status of night curfew across Karnataka since the expiry of previous order on October 25, the state government on Friday formally withdrew the order with immediate effect. Besides, the government also permitted horse racing activities to resume.

In a fresh order issued by Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the night curfew that was clamped all over Karnataka from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to curb the spread of Covid 19 infection has been withdrawn. The previous order on extending the night curfew lapsed on October 25 and since then there were many rumours and confusions around the status of night curfew in Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, the state government has also permitted resumption of horse racing events while strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and SoPs issued by the Health Department. “Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with Covid 19 vaccine will be allowed into such events,” the order said. 
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The state on Thursday reported 261 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,275 and the death toll to 38,095, the Health Department said. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
night curfew
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi' has a rich legacy

Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi' has a rich legacy

ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus

ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus

Little magazines beat pandemic woes

Little magazines beat pandemic woes

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

DH Radio | A home for cartoonists

DH Radio | A home for cartoonists

Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key

Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key

Making people quit tobacco faster in India

Making people quit tobacco faster in India

DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!

DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!

 