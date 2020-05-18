No more red-orange-green, only 'containment' zones in Karnataka now

Beginning Tuesday, the state government will do away with red-orange-green colour categorisation of districts based on the number of COVID-19 cases reported. Instead, the government will identify 'containment zones' that will be stringently monitored.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said the district-wise classification of red, orange and green zones will no longer exist. "Once the lockdown is lifted, there is no relevance to such a classification," he said. Instead, the government will strictly monitor smaller areas with a high number of cases.

At the same time, the government is in the process of redefining a 'containment area'. "At present, a 100-metre area has been cordoned off in such zones. In an urban area, we feel this is too much. The government might look at categorising specific apartments of buildings for instance. In rural areas, the government is likely to consider classifying taluks as containment zones," he explained.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

No movement of private or public transport will be allowed within containment zones, he added.

In his order, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar has stated that taluks or wards will be categorised into red, orange and green “only for the purpose of better monitoring. These zones shall not be for the purpose of imposing any further restrictions on activities...”

The containment zones will have intense contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions as required, Bhaskar stated.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the government's main focus is containment zones. “We are particular about containment zones. In Karwar (Uttara Kannada) district, for example, Bhatkal will be a containment zone and restrictions won't apply to any other taluk.”

He said strict measures will be in place in containment zones and criminal cases will be booked against those indulging in unlawful activities.

There are about 126 containment zones currently. However, this is a dynamic number as a zone might be added or dropped from the list depending on the cases reported, according to officials.

As on May 18, in the Bengaluru municipal area, there are 19 containment zones in the wards of Vasanth Nagar, Hampi Nagar, Byrasandra, Yeshwanthpur, Deepanjali Nagar, Bilekahalli, Hagaduru, KR Market, Padarayanapura, Hongasandra, Beguru, BTM Layout, Shivajinagar, Malleshwaram, HBR Layout, Herohalli, Mangammanapalya and Hoodi.

Going forward, the state government will also evolve a separate strategy for tackling the virus in urban and rural areas, Sudhakar said.