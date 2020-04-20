'No need to panic over Covid-19'

“Don’t get panic by the rising Covid-19 cases in the district. Follow guidelines, stay with confidence in the safety of your home,” said District Surveillance Officer Dr S Chidambara.

The DH-PV phone-in programme on Monday was flooded with calls with many from the city and rural areas seeking clarification on the pandemic, with a lot of hope that everything will be normal soon.

Dr Chidambara explained that personal hygiene and following social distance will help to check Covid-19 from spreading. To a query, Chidambara said, “There is no need for everybody to undergo Covid-19 test. But, it may be required in future if the pandemic does not come under control.”

Fever, cough and cold need not be the symptoms of Covid-19. However, those suffering from dry cough, high fever and breathing problems may get tested at fever clinics, he advised.

The programme was flooded with calls from those suffering from cough, cold and fever, senior citizens, lactating mothers and others, with a lot of doubts. However, Dr Chidambara cleared their doubts and instilled confidence among them during the one-hour programme.

Dr Chidambara appealed to the public to extend cooperation, by following timely orders issued by the Health department and the government. Besides, taking preventive measures would help in controlling coronavirus, he said.

The callers wanted to know how to improve immunity of the body, to fight the virus. Is it possible to control it with nature and home remedies and whether it has reached the community spread level.

Commenting on home medicines, the doctor said, taking nature medicines is a personal choice. But, there is no scientific evidence, that it would prevent virus attack. Most of the diseases spread by food and water. Hence, it is important to give importance to cleanliness and hygiene. Fruits and vegetables should be washed with salt water and used for cooking, he suggested.