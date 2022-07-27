No need to resign: Arun Singh to BJP leaders on Praveen Nettaru's murder

Resignation of workers or party leaders for a murder of a party worker is not a solution to the problem, Arun Singh, Karnataka incharge General Secretary to BJP said here on Wednesday.

Reacting to a question on many leaders resignations threat to murder of party worker Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district, Singh said, “the government is probing the incident and will ensure strictest punishment to the guilty. All party leaders and workers should be patient.”

Expressing shock over the incident, Singh who is also incharge of Rajasthan said, "the law and order situation in Karnataka is much better than Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, seven people are being murdered on average every day."

Attacking Karnataka's Congress unit, he said, "the state leaders were indulging in petty politics. When Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, more than 32 BJP or his associated organisations workers were murdered. It was Congress, which has allowed SDPI and PFI to grow in the country."