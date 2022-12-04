No new variant of concern or Omicron sublineage found in Karnataka in November

The Karnataka state health department has received genome sequencing reports of 513 RTPCR samples (whose CT levels were less than 25) sent in November.

INSACOG (Indian SARS Cov2 Genomics consortium) has confirmed that ETA/kappa/pango variants of Covid have dominated in November and they were found in 296 samples.

Sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of Covid had declined in November and they were found in 217 samples.

The good news is no new subvariant of Omicron (BQ.1 found in USA, BA.2.3.20: a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1) or no new “variant of concern (VOC)” of Covid are reported.



Sublineages of the Omicron variant of Covid, BA2 have been confirmed in 197 samples; BA5 is confirmed in 20 samples.



The health department is doing Genome sequencing of covid positive samples with CT value below 25 among symptomatic international arrivals, those hospitalized or from large clusters with more than five cases or wherever there is an outbreak with more than 15 cases. 5 to 10 per cent of Covid positive samples are considered for genome sequencing.