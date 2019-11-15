No notice issued to DK Shivakumar in PMLA case: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.

Supreme Court clarifies that no notice is issued to Congress leader DK Shivakumar. SC dismisses Enforcement Directorate plea challenging the bail granted to DK Shivakumar by the Delhi High Court in a money laundering case. https://t.co/1IOTHhnatY — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

