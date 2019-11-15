No notice issued to DK Shivakumar in PMLA case: SC

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 15 2019, 11:30am ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2019, 11:47am ist
Congress leader D K Shivakumar (Photo by Janardhan B K)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar. 

 

More details to follow...

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
D K Shivakumar
Congress
Supreme Court
Karnataka
Enforcement Directorate
Comments (+)
 