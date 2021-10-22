No plan for third Covid-19 vaccine dose in Karnataka: Ashwath Narayan

There is no proposal before the government to provide citizens a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, IT/BT and Science & Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said Friday.

He was speaking at a news conference to highlight the government’s vaccination effort.

“So far, 83% of the state’s population, or 4.15 crore people, have been given the first dose and 2.05 crore have received the second dose. There’s no plan to give a third dose,” Narayan, who earlier headed the Covid-19 Task Force, said.

“We have not received any suggestions or advisories on providing a third dose. The only thing being discussed by WHO is mixing vaccines. Necessity of a third dose doesn’t arise. The need will come up only when neutralizing antibodies in our body decreases,” he said.

Narayan hailed the efforts of medical staff in achieving the one billion jabs. “Developed nations haven’t managed even 20% vaccination,” he said. “There have not been any shortcomings and vaccination happened round-the-year, round-the-clock. In the state, vaccination is being done door-to-door,” he said.

‘What celebration?’

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah took potshots at the ruling BJP for its celebration. “‘1 billion doses' sounds like a fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 29 cr people out of 139 cr are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21% are fully vaccinated. What are BJP leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21% of the population,” he asked.

“Only 29 cr people have got two-doses & 42 cr have got one dose, leaving 62 cr without any single dose of vaccine. With just 29 crore (21%) people fully vaccinated, India's position is still in danger. Are BJP leaders celebrating India's vulnerability? India still needs about 106 crore doses to fully vaccinate the target by 31st December. This means 1.51 crore doses have to be administered everyday. Is India prepared to handle this load & ensure all Indians are fully vaccinated by this year end,” the Congress leader asked.

According to Siddaramaiah, 56% of the population in the US is fully vaccinated, 70% in China and 71% in Canada. “But India's fully vaccinated coverage is just 21%. Mr Modi, let us raise the bar before celebrating,” Siddaramaiah said, urging the PM to “put on hold the celebrations” and think of a booster dose.

Narayan slammed Siddaramaiah: “We should see ourselves as Indians and Kannadigas. We should collectively celebrate this milestone. It is no mean feat. What message are they sending by issuing negative statements?” he said.

