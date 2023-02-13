No plans to hike power tariff, says Karnataka energy minister

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar told the Legislative Council on Monday that the government had no plans to increase the power tariff.

“The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission will conduct a public hearing and it is a routine process. There is no proposal before the government to hike the power tariff,” said Kumar said while replying to question raised by Congress MLC Nagaraj Yadav. He promised the House of uninterrupted power supply during the exams. Kumar said that irrespective of the demand for power, the government “will not trouble the students and farmers.”