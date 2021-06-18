No political crisis in Karnataka, says BSY

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that there was no political crisis in the state, in the wake of dissident activities seeking his ouster.

Yediyurappa also rubbished corruption allegations against his son, BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra.

“There’s no political crisis or confusion. What’s happening is that our media friends have developed a misunderstanding because of 1-2 people,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Yediyurappa said some 60 MLAs met BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh , on Thursday. “Those 1-2 of them who’ve been talking against me from the beginning were not even allowed (to meet Singh),” he said, in what was understood to be a reference to MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad.

Singh’s visit to the state to take stock of the goings-on in the party has led to widespread speculation on a possible change in leadership.

Senior BJP MLC AH Vishwanath, on Thursday, levelled corruption allegations against Yediyurappa and his son,, citing the example of a tender worth Rs 20,000 crore in the water resources department. “They are baseless allegations. Our irrigation secretary will clarify everything. Unnecessarily these allegations are being made,” the CM said.

He declined to comment on Vishwanath. “The high command will think of taking action against him,” he said.

Maintaining that there was no confusion, Yediyurappa said all ministers were “unitedly working for development” and that they are “not bothered” with the rumblings.

Earlier in the day, Vishwanath reiterated his allegations and argued for Yediyurappa’s ouster. “We loved Yediyurappa. But, he doesn’t have the strength to run the administration anymore. He is aging and his health is not favourable,” he said, adding that he was upset with “dynasty politics and dynasty corruption”.

He said Vijayendra’s interference in the administration was “known to every person in the state”. He said no minister was happy. “The government has approved the Upper Bhadra Project worth Rs 21,000 crore. Is there money with the government? This is being done just for kickbacks,” he claimed.

Vishwanath also expressed fear that Yediyurappa might have to go to jail for corruption. “When he was the CM earlier, he had to go to jail because of his children. My panic is that the same will happen again,” he said.