No proposal to merge KMF with Amul: Balachandra Jarkiholi

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairperson Balachandra Jarkiholi has clarified that there was no proposal before the government for merging KMF with Amul.

“Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had only opined that KMF and Amul could join hands to expand the market. He did not suggest merger of the two cooperatives. The Opposition parties are unnecessarily creating a controversy over the issue during election time,” Balachandra said.

He was addressing a press meet here on Tuesday.

He said that more than 10 brands of milk are being sold in Bengaluru since decades. “But, no one can supply the milk of Nandini standard at affordable price,” he added.

Balachandra said that KMF was indirectly linked to around 50 lakh voters in the state and the Opposition was indulging in dirty politics to tarnish the image of BJP.

“KMF has 19 directors including those from Congress and JD(S). The decision of the board of directors will be final. Even if the Centre proposes merger, I will oppose it. I will support Karnataka farmers,” he added.