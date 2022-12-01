No proposal to open colleges exclusively for Muslim women: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday dismissed reports on setting up educational institutions exclusively for Muslim women.

The proposal floated by Wakf Board chairperson N K Muhammad Shafi Saadi is actually to set up institutions in 10 districts of the state for all women, not just Muslim.

Asked about Saadi’s purported statement on opening Muslim-only institutions, Bommai said: “It hasn’t been discussed in any quarter of my government. And, this is not the stand of my government. If there’s anything, let the Wakf chief speak to me.”

Even Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle clarified that there was no proposal before the government to start institutions exclusively for Muslim women.

Saadi told DH that the Board had decided to set up all-women educational institutions in 10 districts. “We have received interest from hundreds of managements to set up colleges. A total of 10 districts have been shortlisted,” he said. The districts are Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Raichur, Koppal and Kalaburagi.

“We will provide land and Rs 2.5 crore as financial assistance. Everything else - taking permission, faculty recruitment, admissions and so on - should be done by the managements,” Saadi explained.

Asked if Muslim women would be allowed to wear Hijab in these institutions, Saadi said it would be up to the respective management.

Saadi said the plan was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. “We want to give impetus to women’s education,” he said, adding that the Board decided this six months ago.