No proposal to repeal cow slaughter law: Karnataka govt

There is no proposal to repeal the law that prohibits cow slaughter, Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said in a written reply to the Legislative Council on Wednesday, a statement that was viewed with suspicion by BJP lawmakers.

Venkatesh's statement is not in line with the Congress' stand on the anti-cow slaughter law.

"There is no proposal before the government to repeal the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020," Venkatesh stated in his reply to a question by BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar. "Still, a discussion is being done on the pros and cons of the Act," the minister added.

The law came into effect in January 2021, imposing a blanket ban on the slaughter of cattle in the state with stringent penalties for violations. The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle and buffalo aged above 13 years. This forces farmers to either take care of cows even after they become barren or simply abandon them.

Despite Venkatesh's statement, BJP MLCs staged a protest demanding more clarity from the government on what it plans to do with the law in the future. They even demanded the government to implement the Act effectively in order to curb the slaughter of cows and punishment to those indulging in killing the bovines and transporting them illegally.

"Let the minister clarify that the government will not repeal the amendments introduced by the previous government," Kumar said. He even alleged that several cattle were slaughtered during a recent festival. "The government did not protect the cows then. Let the minister furnish details of those arrested for illegally transporting cattle in the state," he said.

To register his protest, Kumar entered the Well of the House and other BJP MLCs followed suit.

Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy pointed out India ranks second in beef exports. He asked the BJP leaders to explain how thousands of tonnes of beef is being exported if the saffron party is against cow slaughter.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh had to clarify his statement last month justifying cow slaughter for which he was rebuked by the Congress high command. He said the statement was "casual" and had nothing to do with the law or the government's stand on it.