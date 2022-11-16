No provision for statues in Islam: Ibrahim

JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said that there is no issue with the Tipu Sultan statue as Islam does not approve of installing a statue.

He told reporters here on Wednesday that MLA Tanveer Sait, who mooted the Tipu's statue issue, does not know many things.

"The celebration of Tipu Jayanti was a big mistake. There is no practice of celebrating a birth anniversary or taking out a procession to celebrate a person. I had opposed Tipu Jayanti when I was a part of the Siddaramaiah government. It was celebrated for the sake of votes of Muslims,” he said.

“Vested interests have indulged in creating a rift between Vokkaligas and Muslims in the name of statues,” he charged.

Commenting on the issues raked up by MP Pratap Simha, regarding the bus shelter with domes, Ibrahim said Mysuru is a cultural and education hub, but Simha is pushing it towards darkness.

On Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa's play 'Tipuvina Nija Kanasugalu', Ibrahim said Tipu has been portrayed in a derogatory way in the play and would appeal before the court against it.

“Will Simha return the jewels gifted by Tipu Sultan to Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud? There are domes on the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his Independence Day speech. It was also built by Muslims. Will Simha demolish the Red Fort also?” Ibrahim asked.