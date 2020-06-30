No question of total lockdown, says Minister Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka clarified that there will not be a 100% lockdown in the state. However, strict measures would be taken to check the Covid-19 pandemic, which is spreading at an alarming rate, after July 7.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said, effective planning is required to bring the coronavirus under control as experts say that it will stay for the next six months. “There is no question of implementing a statewide lockdown. If it is not possible to control the spread in the next two months, the Health and the Police Department should be prepared to tackle the situation,” he said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Commenting on voluntary lockdown, Ashoka said self-lockdown is possible in rural areas. However, if the state and national highways have to be closed, permission from DC and SP is mandatory.

Around 20% of people are capable of storing commodities for the next two months. The remaining 80%, including farmers and labourers, do not have that capacity, he said.

He said the number of Covid-19 positive cases is on the rise in Hassan district. The virus, which spread from people coming from other states and districts initially, is now spreading locally, creating fear. Orders have been issued to close all resorts and homestays in the district. The DC is directed to take necessary steps to ensure that the order is followed, he said.

The government is disbursing Rs 7,000 crore as a pension under various schemes. While 80% is being disbursed through banks, 20% is via post offices, which is causing a delay. Hence, it is instructed to disburse pension through banks, he said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 30

To a question on crop compensation, Ashoka said the government would disburse compensation for drought and flood damages after the respective DCs submit reports. The Centre has already released Rs 1,000 crore for crop loss, he said.