No schools till May 31, IT firms can open conditionally: Expert panel

An expert committee, led by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, has recommended continuation of lockdown measures in Covid-19 hotspots and closure of educational institutions till May 31, while allowing IT companies to resume operations with 50% manpower.

While seeking curbs on unnecessary movement of people, the committee has recommended suspension of air-conditioned bus and metro services till April 30. It has also recommended an odd-even formula for movement of private vehicles.

The committee submitted its report to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ahead of an emergency Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday, during which a lockdown exit strategy is expected to be discussed.

“The government will act after reviewing the Centre’s guidelines and the committee’s recommendations,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

The committee, which was formed to suggest an exit strategy plan, has favoured enforcement of the lockdown in every area or locality where Covid-19 cases are reported. It also asked the government to “exercise caution for the next six months” and continue enforcing social distancing in public places.

“IT/BT companies, essential government offices and factories can function with 50% staff,” the committee said. “All schools and colleges must be closed till May 31 and online training should be encouraged.”

Shops that do not have air conditioning can be opened, the committee said and that inter-state borders should be opened only for transport of essential goods. Inter-state rail services and flights must not start for now, the government has been advised.

The committee noted that rapid test kits will arrive in sufficient numbers after April 12, which will help effectively ramp up testing and quarantining in the state. “Doctors, nurses and other health personnel treating Covid-19 cases must be given appropriate safety gear,” the committee said. “As far as possible, non-Covid patients should be subjected to teleconsultation in private hospitals.”

In his interview to DH, Yediyrappa said the government was keen on relaxing lockdown measures in districts where no Covid-19 cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has asked all administrative departments to give him a list of ten things each of them will do if the lockdown is relaxed after April 14. According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to decide on slashing 30% salary of legislators for use towards Covid-19 relief, formation of district-level task forces to enforce lockdown among other things.