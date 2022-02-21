No second chance for those skipping II PU practical exams

Students who skipped the practical examination that started on Monday in some of the districts for II PU (science stream) will not get another chance.

As per the department of pre-university education norms, supplementary examination will not be conducted for practical subjects. Those who were absent should score passing marks in the theory paper itself.

As per the details available from the department, there were no absentees reported from any of the centres in Bengaluru North.

“There were demands by students that they be allowed inside the examination hall/laboratory wearing hijab at a few centres. But we read out the court’s interim order and convinced them,” said an official.

Data available from the department shows that around 7,000 II PU students in science stream appeared for the practical examination in Bengaluru North.

“There were no absentees reported because of the hijab row and no student was sent away because of that. The examination was conducted peacefully,” said Shriram, DDPU, Bengaluru North education district.

Officials said if the students miss the practicals, there will be no supplementary examination.

“If they are absent, they have to score 35 marks out of 70 in the theory examination. For those who attended the practical examination, theory and practicals marks will be added while calculating the final tally,” an official said.

As per the directions by the department, colleges have to complete the practical examinations between February 17 and March 25 at the district level and update the marks.

The Bengaluru South education district, which has over 19,000 science students, has decided to conduct the practical examination from February 23.

Rajkumar B M, DDPU Bengaluru South, told DH, “The examination will be conducted at 93 centres. So far, no issues were reported from any of the colleges.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: