No time to finish syllabus, SSLC exam delay likely

The SSLC board examinations (10th standard) in Karnataka are likely to be delayed this academic year as well, according to sources. This is the third consecutive year that the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be delaying the annual exams for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) courses.

While it was the Covid pandemic that delayed the exams in the last two years, this year, lack of working hours to complete the syllabus is expected to delay the exams.

During the 2020 academic year, exams were held in June/July and during 2021 they were held in July unlike the regular examination month of March/April. Sources at the KSEEB and Primary and Secondary Education Department told DH that exams for the 2022 academic year will be delayed at least by a couple of months.

“Considering the lack of teaching hours available to cover the syllabus, we are planning to conduct the examinations by the end of April or the first week of May,” said a source.

According to details, around 60 working hours per subject have been lost due to the pandemic and the closing down of physical classes. “The total working hours fixed per subject are 240 days and this year, we have around 180 days in hand. Even if we ask teachers to speed up and complete the syllabus, students will find it hard to cope given the fact that the learning curve had been hit during the pandemic,” explained an official.

Also read: Decision on SSLC, PU II exams in December: Minister

During pre-pandemic days, teachers used to complete the syllabus by the end of December and the next two months were dedicated for revision and preparatory examinations. This year, according to teachers, they can complete the syllabus only by March and at least a month is needed for revision in the interest of students.

H K Manjunath, president, Karnataka High School Assistant Masters Association, requested the department to consider reducing the syllabus. “We have even submitted a request to the minister. Cutting 20 per cent of the syllabus, only for this academic year, would help bring academic activities on track, at least from the next academic year,” said Manjunath.

“If the examinations and announcement of results are delayed this year, then it will delay the commencement of the next academic year. Instead, the department should consider trimming 20 per cent of the syllabus this year so that we can finish the syllabus on time and examinations could be conducted according to the regular schedule,” Manjunath said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: