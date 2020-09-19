No visits to schools and PU colleges until 30th September: State government

Contrary to the Centre's Unlock 4.0 guidelines allowing kids to visit schools for consultation from 21 September, the Karnataka government on Saturday clarified it will not open schools and PU colleges until 30th September keeping in mind the spurt in Covid-19 cases.

The State Primary and Secondary Education department has directed all schools and PU colleges not to allow kids to visit schools until the end of September. The Principal Secretary of the department on Saturday ordered, "No visits to schools and PU colleges by kids will be allowed till the end of September considering the spike in Covid-19 cases. Towards the end of September, we will seek the opinion of the Department of Health and Family Welfare and subsequently examine if these visits can be allowed from October onwards."

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued a standard operating procedures for students to visit schools to clear their academic doubts by consulting teachers. This was allowed for grade-9 and above on voluntary basis with the consent from parents.

However, most of the private schools in the city were not expecting a good response as not many parents have responded to the messages and e-mails sent out by the schools asking parents to book slots for their children. Some of the schools had even insisted that parents must submit non-Covid certificate.