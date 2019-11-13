No worry now for BJP to complete its term: Gowda

The Yediyurappa government can now continue for three more years without worry, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said on Wednesday, reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision on the disqualified MLAs.

Addressing mediapersons, Gowda said Yediyurappa was now “safe” and that he can run his government “without any botheration.”

While denying all speculation that JD(S) was going soft on BJP, Gowda has reiterated in the recent weeks that the JD(S) does not prefer fresh elections at this point. The regional party hopes it will give them time to iron out internal differences.

Gowda said, “This gives me three years and four months to strengthen the party. But whether we win or not, we will contest the bypolls in all the constituencies.”

Meanwhile, Gowda’s son, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said the Supreme Court verdict was more an attempt at show of justice rather than justice itself.

“The court has upheld the disqualification of the MLAs, while allowing them to contest the polls. This anti-defection law has no teeth. Hence, I feel that it should just be scrapped,” he said.