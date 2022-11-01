‘Non-K’taka med students will be taught Kannada’

Non-K'taka medium students will be taught Kannada: K Sudhakar

Sudhakar made the announcement during the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations held in Bengaluru Rural distric

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Nov 01 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 03:22 ist
Dr K Sudhakar. Credit: DH Photo

Non-Karnataka students pursuing medical education in the state will be taught Kannada, said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

He made the announcement during the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations held in Bengaluru Rural district. “The Kannada learning programme for the non-Karnataka students will be implemented from the current academic year,” Sudhakar said.

Quoting National Education Policy (NEP), the minister said that the NEP had stressed on giving priority to mother tongue in education. “Some of the states have even provided options to study medical courses in mother tongue. In Karnataka, we will be implementing a programme to teach Kannada to non-Karnataka students,” he said.

