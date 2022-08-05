North Karnataka, coastal region bear the brunt of heavy rain

Heavy rains in the state on Friday left a 13-year-old boy dead in Hassan, besides damaging hundreds of houses and crops in large tracts of agricultural lands.

The downpour threw routine life out of gear in parts of Kalyana Karnataka region, coastal belt and Malnad areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the coastal belt in the next 48 hours. An orange alert on Saturday and yellow alert between August 7 and 9 has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district. Red alert has been sounded in Kodagu district on Saturday.

The Kodagu district administration has declared a holiday to school on Saturday.

Prajwal (13) died in his sleep after a wall of the house collapsed on him at Boovanahalli in Hassan district during the wee hours of Friday. Three cattle were killed as the roof of a building collapsed on him at Harave first camp at Periyapatna in Mysuru district.

Four rescued

Vithal, Vikas and Namdev, who were being washed away in floods, in a stream were rescued by the fire force personnel near a bridge between Halasi and Saigaon in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district. The incident occurred after a sand-laden tractor in which they were travelling toppled on the bridge.

A driver of a goods vehicle was rescued while he was being washed away in a rivulet at Anechannapur in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district.

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders along the River Kaveri following heavy rains in the catchment area in Srirangapatna taluk. Rains inundated over 100 houses in Beedi Workers' colony in Mandya. Vehicular movement on Wellesley's Bridge at Srirangapatna has been banned. Visits to bathing ghat, Paschima Vahini and Kaveri Sangama in Srirangapatna have been restricted. Portion of a wall across Akka-Tangi Kola (sisters pond) in Melukote has collapsed.

Floods in Doni river

Heavy rains lashed most parts of Vijayapura district, submerging thousands of acres of agricultural land. Floods in Doni river submerged a bridge near Satihal connecting Basavanabagewadi and Muddebihal. River is flowing at danger level at Tikota, Kalavalli, Dhanyal, Dasyal and Kotyal villages.

Floods submerged a bridge across river Kaveri on Bhagamandala-Napoklu road, cutting off Connectivity in Kodagu district.

Normal life was disrupted as incessant rains lashed DK district. Bathing ghat at Kumaradhara in Kukke Subrahmanya has been submerged. Six houses and 25 electricity poles have been damaged. About 136 people have been shifted to different relief centres.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea in Udupi.

Downpour inundated hundreds of houses in Kalaburagi town. Barricades erected by the police and a car were washed away in the town. Crops in over 10,000 hectares have been damaged in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

About 14 houses were damaged in Chitradurga district. It rained across Uttara Kannada district.