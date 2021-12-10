North Karnataka issues to get priority in Winter Session: Horatti

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Friday stated that issues related to the North Karnataka region would be given preference during discussions in the winter session to be held in Belagavi from December 13.

"We have decided to give top priority to North Karnataka issues. During zero hour also, 15 instead of 10 members will be given an opportunity to speak," he said.

Efforts have been made to conduct meaningful discussions in the session and to complete the agenda. Leaders of all parties have agreed to hold issue-based discussions and not to stage protests. If protests outside are also peaceful, their issues can also be discussed property inside the house, Horatti noted.

Horatti lamented that he has not yet received copies of bills to be tabled in the session. Bills should reach us five days in advance but that is not being done, he added. Guest lecturers' demand for job security is a genuine one but officials have a negative attitude and the minister concerned should instruct them properly to rectify errors, Horatti said.

