Not apologised before NCW, only regretted remarks: Bhat

Vishweshwar Bhat, editor-in-chief of Kannada daily ‘Vishwavani’ on Sunday said he has not tendered an unconditional apology before the National Commission for Women (NCW) instead only regretted, on the complaint of using ‘demeaning’ remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu.
However, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, reiterated that he did tender an unconditional apology.
Earlier, following the complaint from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the NCW summoned him and asked him to appear before it in person.
Bhat, who wrote an article in the newspaper claiming he traveled to Jordan, was accused of using demeaning words against the President of India while explaining weather in that country.
